Dr. Martin Walsh, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Martin Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Walsh, MD
Dr. Martin Walsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Zollett Medical Associates200 Medical Center Dr Ste 500, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 424-1291
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I went to see Dr. Walsh on a Monday with a kidney stone and explain I was going to Wisconsin on Thursday. He removed it on Tuesday and I went fishing on Thursday. I couldn't ask for a more concerned and interested in my will being.
About Dr. Martin Walsh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093711913
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Indiana University Medical Center, General Surgery
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.