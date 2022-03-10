Dr. Martin Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Weintraub, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Weintraub, MD
Dr. Martin Weintraub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Weintraub's Office Locations
Weintraub & Kessler LLC200 Washington Heights Med CTR, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Weintraub for almost 40 years. During this time he has diagnosed several eye problems I had/have and either treated them or if the problem required the care of a specialist referred me to them. I appreciate his straight forward manner and assessment He has always treated me (and my eyes) very well.
About Dr. Martin Weintraub, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.