Dr. Martin White, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin White, MD
Dr. Martin White, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. White's Office Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
All the reviews above have said it all. Dr. Martin White is an awesome doctor. I first met him 24 or 25 years ago when he reviewed what was being done for my father, (who lived about 100 miles away) by other MDs, free of charge. I then chose him as my personal doctor, He is a wonderful human being, as are all his staff. He takes time to answer ALL my questions, even if not related to the reason I made the appointment. He keeps up to date with the changes in medicine, and best of all he listens to what I want in my treatment. He is in my opinion conservative when treating medical conditions, which I like. BTW I'm a nurse and it's said that nurses and doctors make the worst patients. Can't say enough about how much I love this doctor.
About Dr. Martin White, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Hematology Fellowship
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology, Atlanta, Ga
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
