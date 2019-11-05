Overview of Dr. Martin White, MD

Dr. Martin White, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. White works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.