Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (48)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD

Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wilkes works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Troy, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)
    1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 427-8900
  2. 2
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office
    89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518164995
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth U Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

