Overview of Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD

Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wilkes works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Troy, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.