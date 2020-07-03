Overview

Dr. Martin Wininger, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.