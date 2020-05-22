Dr. Martin Worrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Worrall, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Worrall, MD
Dr. Martin Worrall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Worrall works at
Dr. Worrall's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Allied Physicians8710 N Thornydale Rd Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85742 Directions (520) 886-4080
-
2
Martin Worrall MD1181 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (800) 393-1575
-
3
Martin Worrall MD231 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 886-4080
-
4
Diego H. Calonje M.d. PC1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 15 Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worrall?
I met Dr Worrall in December 2017 when my left retina detached and I went blind in that eye on Christmas day. I was able to get into his clinic the next day, he was very honest with me about my chances of seeing again, either normally or at all. He was very comforting in the hospital to me before the surgery. I arrive at each followup visit with a few questions,about my vision progress when I can not find the answers on the internet which he answers patiently. I had a second surgery on the left eye to remove a pucker in the retina. I see much better now. Remember Dr. Worrall is one of the top retina doctors in the world, he does everything he can to repair your eyes, but a patient has to realize some things don't go back together like the way God made you, and also never forget to have gratitude no matter the out come. Gratitude for even the smallest sight again to see your loved one's face through even a blur is a miracle. My Husband comes to my dr. visits as a second pair of ears.
About Dr. Martin Worrall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1477532497
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Baystate Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Williams College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worrall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worrall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worrall works at
Dr. Worrall has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Worrall speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Worrall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worrall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.