Dr. Martin Zaiac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaiac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Zaiac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Zaiac, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Zaiac works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Office4308 Alton Rd Ste 750, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-4478Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaiac?
I have been a patient of Dr. Zaiac for over 20 years and trust him and his skills.
About Dr. Martin Zaiac, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215979398
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Med Coll of WI
- University Of Pennsylvania College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaiac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaiac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaiac works at
Dr. Zaiac has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaiac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaiac speaks Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaiac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaiac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaiac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaiac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.