Dr. Martina Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martina Klein, MD
Dr. Martina Klein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Lifestance Health300 Rancheros Dr Ste 130, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (858) 279-1223Monday10:30am - 8:30pmTuesday10:30am - 8:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is was wonderful doctor. She is caring, helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Martina Klein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366468548
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- UC Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
