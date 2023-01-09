Overview of Dr. Martina Stippler, MD

Dr. Martina Stippler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Stippler works at BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER, Boston, MA in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.