Dr. Martina Stippler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martina Stippler, MD
Dr. Martina Stippler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Stippler works at
Dr. Stippler's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I recently saw Dr. Stippler, he's been diagnosed with a tumor in his pituitary gland. She was very informative, and explained everything in great detail. She explained the surgery, what to expect and what recovery will look like. We were very impressed with everything about her and plan to move forward with his surgery soon.
About Dr. Martina Stippler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- 1427255140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stippler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stippler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stippler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stippler works at
Dr. Stippler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stippler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stippler speaks German.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stippler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stippler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stippler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stippler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.