Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3989
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 730-1748
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Well. Very professional. I was Diagnosis whit ALS
About Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin
Dr. Wiedau-Pazos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiedau-Pazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedau-Pazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedau-Pazos has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiedau-Pazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiedau-Pazos speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedau-Pazos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedau-Pazos.
