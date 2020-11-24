Overview of Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD

Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wiedau-Pazos works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.