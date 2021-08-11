Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoiness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD
Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Hoiness works at
Dr. Hoiness' Office Locations
-
1
Cutitto Michele MD2107 Elliott Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98121 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoiness?
I’ve seen Marty Hoiness for a number of years, initially for testing and later for medication management. I have found him to be knowledgeable, thoughtful, compassionate, and responsive.
About Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902817703
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoiness has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoiness accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoiness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoiness works at
Dr. Hoiness has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoiness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoiness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoiness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoiness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoiness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.