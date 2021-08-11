See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD

Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Hoiness works at MHHPsychiatryPLLC in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoiness' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cutitto Michele MD
    2107 Elliott Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    I’ve seen Marty Hoiness for a number of years, initially for testing and later for medication management. I have found him to be knowledgeable, thoughtful, compassionate, and responsive.
    B. Woodinville — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902817703
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marty Hoiness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoiness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoiness has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoiness accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hoiness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoiness works at MHHPsychiatryPLLC in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hoiness’s profile.

    Dr. Hoiness has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoiness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoiness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoiness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoiness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoiness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

