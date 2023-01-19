Overview

Dr. Marty Meyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Diarrhea and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.