Dr. Marty Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marty Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marty Meyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
-
1
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Excellent research, review of patient history and test results. Dr. Meyer is a kind, caring, experienced, thorough physician.
About Dr. Marty Meyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396787362
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Diarrhea and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.