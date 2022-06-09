Overview

Dr. Marty Odom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Odom works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.