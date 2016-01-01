Overview of Dr. Marty Sanner

Dr. Marty Sanner is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Sanner works at Lawton Community Health Center in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.