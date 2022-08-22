Dr. Marty Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marty Scheinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marty Scheinberg, MD
Dr. Marty Scheinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Scheinberg works at
Dr. Scheinberg's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheinberg?
Dr. Scheinberg is a great Dr. been using him for more than 30 years .
About Dr. Marty Scheinberg, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215037726
Education & Certifications
- Methodist University Hospital|Univ Tenn
- Methodist University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scheinberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scheinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheinberg works at
Dr. Scheinberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.