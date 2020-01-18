Overview of Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD

Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from University of Oviedo - Oviedo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez-Boratti works at Women's Care Florida - Plant City in Plant City, FL with other offices in Gibsonton, FL, Lithia, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.