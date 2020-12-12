See All Cardiologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians|University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway and The Women's Hospital.

Dr. Penumetsa works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Group PC
    Heart Group PC
4007 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Newburgh, IN 47630
(812) 464-9133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Gateway Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway
  • The Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericardiocentesis Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Very caring and informative. He changed my fathers life. Both he and Jen are compassionate and caring.
    About Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043469471
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bay State Med Ctr/Tufts U|Baystate Med Ctr Tufts Univ
    Residency
    • Baystate Med Ctr/Tufts U Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Royal College of Physicians|University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penumetsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penumetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penumetsa works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Penumetsa’s profile.

    Dr. Penumetsa has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penumetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penumetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penumetsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penumetsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penumetsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

