Dr. Lawson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marva Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Marva Lawson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
Locations
John C. Donkervoet Ph.d. LLC46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 409, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 343-6739
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marva Lawson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801997010
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.