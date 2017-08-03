Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marven Cabling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marven Cabling, MD
Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Cabling works at
Dr. Cabling's Office Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 353-4318
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed with Dr. Cabling. What I like is that with his knowledge and expertise Dr. Cabling is thourough, thoughtful and caring on each visit. We are so fortunate to have an expert of Dr. Cablings caliber in our region. I recommend Dr. Cabling for his Rhumetalogy Expertise as well as for the professional manner by which he cares for me as his patient.
About Dr. Marven Cabling, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1063674265
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
