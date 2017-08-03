See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Marven Cabling, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marven Cabling, MD

Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center

Dr. Cabling works at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cabling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 353-4318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Chondrocalcinosis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Chondrocalcinosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2017
    I am very impressed with Dr. Cabling. What I like is that with his knowledge and expertise Dr. Cabling is thourough, thoughtful and caring on each visit. We are so fortunate to have an expert of Dr. Cablings caliber in our region. I recommend Dr. Cabling for his Rhumetalogy Expertise as well as for the professional manner by which he cares for me as his patient.
    Dana Wenzel in Elk Washington — Aug 03, 2017
    About Dr. Marven Cabling, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063674265
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabling works at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cabling’s profile.

    Dr. Cabling has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

