Overview of Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD

Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Montano-Ip works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.