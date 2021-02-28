See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD

Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Bergsneider works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergsneider's Office Locations

    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 845-6924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Surgery
Pituitary Tumor
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Surgery
Pituitary Tumor

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174502629
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergsneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergsneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergsneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergsneider works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bergsneider’s profile.

    Dr. Bergsneider has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergsneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergsneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergsneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergsneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergsneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

