Dr. Marvin Berman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at Southcoast Health Gastroenterology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.