Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Bishop, Marvin E MD218 S Maple St, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 759-0194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
A very caring and personable doctor. He never rushes you in and out. A great, great doctor!
About Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1518937523
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.