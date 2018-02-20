Dr. Marvin Chinitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Chinitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Chinitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent gastroenterologist. Very Skilled and fast at colonoscopy. Also the nurses at the hospital unit are kind and considerate and skilled. I am a physician and highly recommend Dr. Chinitz. Took the time to understand my concerns and answer all my questions.
About Dr. Marvin Chinitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Dr. Chinitz has seen patients for Dysphagia, Anemia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.