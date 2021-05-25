Overview of Dr. Marvin Erickson, MD

Dr. Marvin Erickson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center



Dr. Erickson works at Arrowhead Women's Center in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.