Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO

Pain Medicine
4.2 (61)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO

Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medat Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MISH Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Faulkner works at MISH Hospital And Clinics in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faulkner's Office Locations

    Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital
    10951 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 322-7401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Kansas Institute of Medicine
    11227 LAKEVIEW AVE, Lenexa, KS 66219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 730-1100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 19, 2021
    This Man is as close to a saint as anyone can get! All he does day in and day out , hours a day all year long is help people. Can you imagine what kind of person it takes to carry on day after day caring for people. And this man still gets taken advantage of by disgusting filth that come in to his office seeking a high! How anyone could do that to another person as kind and caring as Dr Faulkner is beyond comprehension. If you need help with pain serious pain and when no one can help go see Dr Faulkner. If you just wanna get high go find your own on the street ! Stay away! Don’t bother him ! Best Dr, person, human being there is . Those of us that need your help really love you Doc!
    Chad — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023153335
    Education & Certifications

    • Warren General Hospital
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medat Still University Of Health Sciences
    • University of Tennessee
