Overview of Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO

Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medat Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MISH Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Faulkner works at MISH Hospital And Clinics in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.