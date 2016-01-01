Dr. Marvin Faust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Faust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marvin Faust, MD
Dr. Marvin Faust, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sandusky, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Faust's Office Locations
Sanilac County Community Mental Health Authority217 E Sanilac Rd, Sandusky, MI 48471 Directions (810) 648-0330
- 2 22811 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 777-1170
Macomb County Easter Seals6900 E 10 Mile Rd, Center Line, MI 48015 Directions (586) 501-3070
Family Services South24445 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 483-7804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marvin Faust, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.