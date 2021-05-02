Dr. Marvin Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Marvin E Greenberg MD PA7421 N University Dr Ste 109, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 726-2080
Foundation for Advanced Eye Care3737 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 572-5888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Greenberg is an extraordinary ophthalmologist. My family and I have been patients of his for 20 years. We have 100% faith in his capabilities and diagnoses. He is caring professional.
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.