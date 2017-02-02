Overview of Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD

Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Holcomb works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Bariatric Surgery - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.