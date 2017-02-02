Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD
Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Holcomb's Office Locations
Good Shphrd Med Assoc Gen Srgry703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Holcomb, he is sooo nice and has great beside manners!
About Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Paul
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holcomb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.