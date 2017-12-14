Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD
Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Isbell works at
Dr. Isbell's Office Locations
-
1
Nrhs Surgical Associates500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 329-4102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Oklahoma Surgical Associates3440 Rc Luttrell Dr Ste 102, Norman, OK 73072 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isbell?
After a serious episode with colon issues I was referred to Dr. Isbell, who put all my fears and concerns at ease. Dr. Isbell sat down with my husband and I to explain the surgery, the recovery and answered all of our questions honestly and in terms that we understood. Dr. Isbell truly is a doctor that cares about his patients and has so much compassion.
About Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194853226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isbell works at
Dr. Isbell has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Isbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.