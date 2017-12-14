Overview of Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD

Dr. Marvin Isbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Isbell works at Oklahoma Surgical Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.