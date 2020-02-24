Overview

Dr. Marvin Lipsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Lipsky works at Associates in Digestive Diseases in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Indigestion and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.