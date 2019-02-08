See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Mateo, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Marvin Lo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marvin Lo, MD

Dr. Marvin Lo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Lo works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc. in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc.
    359 N San Mateo Dr Ste 1, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 685-7100
  2. 2
    Howard A. Cohen, M.D.
    1720 El Camino Real Ste 116, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 692-1475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr. Lo has given me my life back. Before seeing him I could hardly walk a block without being in excruciating pain. He took X-rays and said I would need partial knee replacements in both, but not before trying non surgical procedures first. I had my first partial knee replacement in March, 2017. I couldn't believe how easy it was. I scheduled my other knee replacement July, 2017 and could not be happier. Every time we do our four and a half mile walk I want to HUG Dr.Lo. He is wonderful !
    Marie in Pacifica, CA — Feb 08, 2019
    About Dr. Marvin Lo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1982864393
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC Ctr Sport Med
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • UC-Berkeley
