Dr. Marvin Lo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Lo works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc. in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.