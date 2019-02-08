Dr. Marvin Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Lo, MD
Dr. Marvin Lo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Plus Spine Inc.359 N San Mateo Dr Ste 1, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 685-7100
Howard A. Cohen, M.D.1720 El Camino Real Ste 116, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 692-1475
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lo has given me my life back. Before seeing him I could hardly walk a block without being in excruciating pain. He took X-rays and said I would need partial knee replacements in both, but not before trying non surgical procedures first. I had my first partial knee replacement in March, 2017. I couldn't believe how easy it was. I scheduled my other knee replacement July, 2017 and could not be happier. Every time we do our four and a half mile walk I want to HUG Dr.Lo. He is wonderful !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982864393
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Ctr Sport Med
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UC-Berkeley
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
