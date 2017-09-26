Overview

Dr. Marvin Masada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Masada works at SUSAN TRAN in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.