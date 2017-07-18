See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Marvin Mata, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marvin Mata, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Mata works at Rapides Women's & Children's Hospital in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapides Women's & Children's Hospital
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 769-7382

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Detoxification Evaluation
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marvin Mata, MD

  • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
  • English
  • 1124281852
Education & Certifications

  • Ea Coll Med, Dasmarinas|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marvin Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mata works at Rapides Women's & Children's Hospital in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mata’s profile.

