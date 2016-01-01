Overview

Dr. Marvin Maxwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Lake Placid, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Maxwell works at Maxwell Medical in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.