Dr. Marvin Meadors, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marvin Meadors, MD
Dr. Marvin Meadors, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meadors' Office Locations
- 1 4230 Harding Pike Ste 805E, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 255-2115
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Meadors 3 times for side effects related to my 1st COVID vaccine that all toll lasted almost a year. Since I am 74 years old, I got my 1st vaccine very early in February, 2021 and, of course, no one had any experience with side effects related to the COVID vaccines. He had had experience with side effects related to other vaccines, however. He is empathic, a great listener, allows enough time for your visit, very personable and you can tell he loves what he does. He embodies what a doctor should always strive to be like. If you, or those whom you know and care about, need to see a rheumatologist, you will not be disappointed seeing him related to any joint and/or muscle pain issues. I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to be his patient. And, I know he is there in the future if I should ever have any issues like I just experienced or new ones that might come up.
About Dr. Marvin Meadors, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518952852
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University of Mississippi
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
