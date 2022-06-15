Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD
Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Mclaren Bay Region.
Dr. Najjar's Office Locations
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada8876 Spanish Ridge Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 323-8335
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Najjar five times and he never disappoints! I was nervous at first to see a male gyno, but he's always been super kind and explains things really well. He's great at making sure that you feel comfortable in his office and his staff has always been on point as well. I can't say anything about anything pregnancy related, since I am not trying to get pregnant (quite the opposite, actually), but I think he's amazing at what he does.
About Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chaldean
- 1578834610
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
