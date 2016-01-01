Dr. Marvin Rapaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Rapaport, MD
Dr. Marvin Rapaport, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Rapaport Dermatology of Beverly Hills436 N Bedford Dr Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-4401
- Aetna
- First Health
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English, German
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Rapaport accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapaport has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rapaport speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaport.
