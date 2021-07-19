Overview of Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD

Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Ruderman works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group - Movement Disorders - Neurology in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.