See All Dermatologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med

Dr. Sasson works at East Penn Dermatology PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.
    1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-4134
    Monday
    12:30pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sasson?

    Nov 18, 2020
    Excellent dermatologist. Thorough, skilled and kind. I was sad to see him leave the montgomery county area.
    — Nov 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sasson to family and friends

    Dr. Sasson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sasson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD.

    About Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376549386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasson works at East Penn Dermatology PC in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sasson’s profile.

    Dr. Sasson has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.