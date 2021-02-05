Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama School of Medicine
Dr. Sexton works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates1450 Ross Clark Cir Ste 400, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 305-0400
-
2
Pulmonary Associates1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 501, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sexton?
Dr. Sexton saved my life several times by finding a tumor in my throat while he examined my lung with a bronchoscope. It was caught very early while it in an early stage. He is a compassionate person who gets things done. He didn’t give up finding out what was happening to my lung which turned out to be TB. He saved my life again by getting a COVID-19 vaccine for me when I missed the age rule by two months but had multiple other medical conditions. He treats my sleep apnea as well and when I couldn’t use my CPAP after radiation treatments, he found an alternative cutting edge treatment available for sleep apnea and found out where to refer me to. He is a very humble provider who goes the extra mile and keeps up with advancements in his practice. When I was having problems staying awake while driving and working he know what had to be done to help me and probably saved me from getting fired. I’ve gone to him upset about something with my health and felt much better after seeing him.
About Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1659365138
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Chief Resident, University Of Alabama At Birmingham
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sexton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sexton works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.