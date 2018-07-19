See All Plastic Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD

Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Shienbaum works at Brandon Plastic Surgery in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shienbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Plastic Surgery
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 110W, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-5709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 19, 2018
I had my Botox done with Dr. Shienbaum this week and my results are amazing! No bruising and Botox kicked in within a day! The best injector I have ever been to. I have had Botox done at different offices but I will only be coming back to Brandon Plastic Surgery! Thank you Dr. Shienbaum and staff for a great experience!
Bella Smith in Riverview, FL — Jul 19, 2018
Photo: Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD
About Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649232752
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Allentown Genl Hosp
Internship
  • Maricopa Co Hosp
Medical Education
  • Medical College of Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shienbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shienbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shienbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shienbaum works at Brandon Plastic Surgery in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shienbaum’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shienbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shienbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shienbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shienbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

