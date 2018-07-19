Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shienbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD
Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Shienbaum works at
Dr. Shienbaum's Office Locations
Brandon Plastic Surgery500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 110W, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-5709
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my Botox done with Dr. Shienbaum this week and my results are amazing! No bruising and Botox kicked in within a day! The best injector I have ever been to. I have had Botox done at different offices but I will only be coming back to Brandon Plastic Surgery! Thank you Dr. Shienbaum and staff for a great experience!
About Dr. Marvin Shienbaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Genl Hosp
- Maricopa Co Hosp
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shienbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shienbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shienbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shienbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shienbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shienbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.