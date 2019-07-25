Overview

Dr. Marvin Sineath, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Sineath works at Memorial Health University Physicians Family Care - East 66th Street in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.