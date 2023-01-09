Overview

Dr. Marvin Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Stuart, FL and Porter Ranch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.