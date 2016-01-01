See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Marvin Snow, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marvin Snow, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Snow works at Marvin I Snow MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marvin I Snow MD
    1339 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 851-2535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marvin Snow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Hungarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437150240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snow has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Snow speaks Hebrew, Hungarian and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

