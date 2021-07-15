Dr. Marvin Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Spann, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Spann, MD
Dr. Marvin Spann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Spann works at
Dr. Spann's Office Locations
-
1
Practice2615 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 998-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had my implants removed by Dr Spann. He was courteous.. Very informative letting me know what was going to happen before and after.. the procedure how that was going to be done . never had to wait in his office longer than 10 minutes after my appointment time.. Staff was courteous They always returned my calls. I want them back in scheduled appt with Dr Spann.
About Dr. Marvin Spann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407044399
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Hospital
- New York Hospital Queens
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
