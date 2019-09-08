Dr. Tankel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvin Tankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Tankel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp266 Merrick Rd Ste 201, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-4498
Atlantic Dermatologic Assocs2270 Kimball St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 253-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Certainly knew his medicine, treatment always appropriate, but severely inhibited in speaking, either reluctant or incapable.
About Dr. Marvin Tankel, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Dermatology
Dr. Tankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tankel has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tankel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.