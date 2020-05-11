Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD
Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
HMG Physicians LLC8585 Picardy Ave Ste 318, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4764
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sincere, genuine, and not in a rush to push you out of the office. He took his time to discuss my situation and what my options and their probably outcomes were. His technical staff are also helpful, capable, and personable. I definitely recommend Dr. Weaver and his staff.
About Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801112503
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
