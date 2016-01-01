Dr. Marvin Wertentheil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertentheil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Wertentheil, MD
Overview of Dr. Marvin Wertentheil, MD
Dr. Marvin Wertentheil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wertentheil's Office Locations
Finestone & Wertentheil Mds PC2270 Kimball St Ste 207, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 377-7928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marvin Wertentheil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertentheil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wertentheil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertentheil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertentheil has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertentheil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wertentheil speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertentheil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertentheil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertentheil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertentheil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.