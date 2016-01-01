See All Podiatrists in Anniston, AL
Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Anniston, AL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM

Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. 

Dr. Williams Jr works at Anniston Medical Clinic PC in Anniston, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anniston Medical Clinic PC
    1010 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 236-5631
  2. 2
    Upperline Healthcare PC
    4109 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 814-1234
  3. 3
    Footcare & Wellness LLC
    985 9th Ave SW Ste 405, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 481-8524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174634000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Williams Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

